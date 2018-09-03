Police investigate death of 15-year-old boy after family participates in 40-day fast

Reedsburg Police Department Titilayno and Kehinde Omosebi

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy after his father reported him dead.

Kehinde S. Omosebi, 49, reported his son's death Sunday at 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Reedsburg Police Department. Police then responded to the home on Alexander Avenue where they had to force entry because the doors were padlocked from the inside.

Police found Ayanfe O. Omosebi "extremely emaciated" and dead. They also found an 11-year-old in similarly thin and weak conditions but still alive. The child was taken to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment and into protective custody.

Titilayno A. Omosebi, 48, the boy's mother, was responsive, but was also emaciated. She refused medical treatment because of religious reasons.

Kehinde Omosebi described himself to police as a religious minister affiliated with Cornerstone Reformation Ministries. He said his family had started a fast on July 19 that would continue for 40 days. Officers did not find any food in the apartment. He told police that his son had died on Friday.

Both parents were taken into custody and police are investigating Ayanfe Omosebi's death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory will be assisting Reedsburg detectives.