Police investigate lunchtime altercation at Berlin High School
Viral video shows disturbing assault
BERLIN, Wis. - The Berlin Police Department said it is investigating an incident at the high school Thursday.
Police said in a news release that there was an altercation involving two Berlin High School students at the school at about noon.
A video posted to Facebook of an incident claiming to show a fight at Berlin High School Thursday shows one boy repeatedly punching a boy who is sitting at a lunch table. In the disturbing video, the seated boy is knocked down as the attack continues and the camera moves away from the scene. It also appeared the attacker kicked or stomped on the boy.
Police have not confirmed the video is related to the incident in the report.
High school administrators were immediately made aware of the incident, the report said. School officials are working with the Berlin police on the investigation.
Once the investigation is completed, the incident will be referred to the Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.
