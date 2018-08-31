Police investigate Associated Bank robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon.
The Madison Police Department said a man demanded money at about 2:15 p.m. at the Associated Bank on West Broadway.
According to the report, the man fled with cash. He didn't display a weapon and left on foot.
No one was injured, police said.
The robber was described as white, 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sunglasses, according to police.
Local And Regional News
- Officials help injured hawk in Spring Green
- UW Police: 20 citations, 19 arrests made during Badgers' home opener
- Shooting reported on Madison's north side
- Stabbing reported at Red Rock Saloon
- Badgers win season opener, 34-3 over Western Kentucky
- Report: Bon-Ton planning possible comeback after declaring bankruptcy, closing all stores