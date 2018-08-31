Crime

Police investigate Associated Bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon. 

The Madison Police Department said a man demanded money at about 2:15 p.m. at the Associated Bank on West Broadway. 

According to the report, the man fled with cash. He didn't display a weapon and left on foot. 

No one was injured, police said. 

The robber was described as white, 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sunglasses, according to police. 

