Police investigate Associated Bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department said a man demanded money at about 2:15 p.m. at the Associated Bank on West Broadway.

According to the report, the man fled with cash. He didn't display a weapon and left on foot.

No one was injured, police said.

The robber was described as white, 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sunglasses, according to police.