Police: Intoxicated man drives into tree during 2nd OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. - An intoxicated man drove into a tree Wednesday night in Janesville, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to a crash with injury at Riverside Park at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the car, driven by 29-year-old Michael B. Goodwin, was driving at high speeds and crashed into a tree.

Police found Goodwin in the driver's seat of the car. He was transported to Mercy Hospital for his injuries. He was also arrested for second offense operating while intoxicated.

