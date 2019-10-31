Police intercept man suspected of following woman on Madison's west side, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman told police she believes a man followed her for several miles from a Madison bike path to a police station Tuesday, according to police.

Madison police said a Madison woman called 911 to report that she was being followed by a stranger at 1:05 p.m.

The woman told police she got a weird feeling when a stranger seemed to be following her as she was walking on a path near Monroe Street and Nakoma Road. Uncomfortable, she returned to her car and drove away.

According to the report, she soon realized the man she saw on the path was behind her in his car. She turned onto several streets to see if he would continue following her, and he did.

When she called 911, she was directed to drive to the Madison police West District Station on McKenna Boulevard, about 4 miles from the path where the incident started.

Police said that after she pulled in, an officer intercepted the man's car. He denied following the woman and has not been arrested. However, the case was assigned to a detective for follow-up.

