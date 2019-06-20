Police: Impaired motorcyclist rear-ends car at intersection, ejected off bike onto car

DCSO Southern in a 2013 Dane County Jail booking photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Marshall man is facing his fourth-offense impaired driving charge following a crash on Madison's east side, police said.

Madison police said 36-year-old Lawrence L. Southern Jr. was operating a motorcycle headed south on North Stoughton Road shortly before the crash.

Witnesses told police Southern was seen before the crash driving fast and weaving in traffic.

A driver who was stopped at the intersection of North Stoughton Road and Lexington Avenue at a red light told police he had just begun to pull forward with the light change when the motorcycle hit the back of his car, sending Southern over the top of the car.

According to police, Southern suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Southern faces a tentative charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, police said.

