Police identify victims in Wausau cemetery shooting
WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police have released the names of a woman who was killed and two other people who were injured in a shooting at a cemetery last week.
Authorities on Monday identified the 52-year-old woman who was killed as Patricia Grimm of Wausau. Police say Grimm was an employee of Pine Grove Cemetery.
A 60-year-old Wausau man who remains in critical condition is identified as William Buhse, who also works at the cemetery. A 70-year-old woman from Wausau was treated for her injuries and released. She is identified as Rosemelia Short, who is related to a cemetery employee.
Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Henry West, of Schofield, remains jailed on $1 million cash bond.
Police say West is a former cemetery employee. A handgun was recovered at the cemetery.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- New strategies, technology, aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe in high-crash intersections
- Fitchburg police looking for men who allegedly stole SUV, crashed into squad car
- UW Homecoming Week works to excite people for upcoming Wisconsin Badgers football game
- NFL launches 'Take Your Turkey Bowl to Lambeau' contest
- Esports gains popularity as local schools create teams for video gamers
- 'A new life beginning': Gov. Evers pardons associate minister, who presents him with plaque