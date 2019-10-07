Crime

Police identify victims in Wausau cemetery shooting

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

PHOTOS: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Wausau cemetery

Wausau police have released the names of a woman who was killed and two other people who were injured in a shooting at a cemetery last week.

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police have released the names of a woman who was killed and two other people who were injured in a shooting at a cemetery last week.

Authorities on Monday identified the 52-year-old woman who was killed as Patricia Grimm of Wausau. Police say Grimm was an employee of Pine Grove Cemetery.

A 60-year-old Wausau man who remains in critical condition is identified as William Buhse, who also works at the cemetery. A 70-year-old woman from Wausau was treated for her injuries and released. She is identified as Rosemelia Short, who is related to a cemetery employee.

Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Henry West, of Schofield, remains jailed on $1 million cash bond.

Police say West is a former cemetery employee. A handgun was recovered at the cemetery.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration