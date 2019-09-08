Police identify person of interest in burglary cases
MADISON, Wis. - Police say they have identified a person of interest in two recent burglary cases involving a naked man.
According to an incident report, one victim reported that a nude man entered his house Monday and proceeded to steal money out of his wallet. The following day, police received a phone call from a frightened woman who reported a possibly naked man had entered her bedroom. The man fled when the victim screamed upon waking up.
Madison police are holding the man at the Dane County Jail on a probation hold. Detectives don't have probable cause to make an arrest, but they have sent evidence to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory as part of the investigation, according to a news release.
