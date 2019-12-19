PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Police arrest getaway driver in Saturday homicide

By:

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 01:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:30 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The driver of the car used to escape the scene of a Saturday homicide has been identified, according to an incident report.

Brandon Hernandez, 18, was arrested and has been tentatively charged with harboring and aiding a felon, police said.

Marcus Hamilton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide after a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Spruce Street just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

On Monday, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Gunnar Holum. According to the medical examiner, Holum's death was caused by firearm-related trauma.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration