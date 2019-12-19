Police arrest getaway driver in Saturday homicide

MADISON, Wis. - The driver of the car used to escape the scene of a Saturday homicide has been identified, according to an incident report.

Brandon Hernandez, 18, was arrested and has been tentatively charged with harboring and aiding a felon, police said.

Marcus Hamilton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide after a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Spruce Street just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

On Monday, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Gunnar Holum. According to the medical examiner, Holum's death was caused by firearm-related trauma.

