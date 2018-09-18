Police: Husband, wife accused of violent crimes involving gun, bat

MADISON, Wis. - A husband and wife who are accused in two violent crimes Monday were arrested, police said.

Madison police said 33-year-old Randy X. Bond is accused of pointing a gun at a man who was waiting at an East Washington Avenue bus stop. The 34-year-old victim knows Bond and says Bond threatened to kill him.

Bond's wife, 25-year-old Nigel A. Bond, is accused of repeatedly striking another man with a baseball bat in the 600 block East Washington Avenue sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. The victim, a 27-year-old man, also knows the Bonds. He told police Randy Bond was there during the attack.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of East Gorham Street after witnesses said they saw someone smashing the windows of a parked car with a baseball bat.

An SUV, similar to one owned by the Bonds, was seen leaving the area.

A short time later the Bonds and their SUV were found nearby at James Madison Park on East Gorham Street and arrested.

Officers didn't have probable cause to arrest the couple for the East Gorham Street incident but did have what they needed to arrest the couple for the other suspected Monday crimes, according to the report.

While being booked into jail, Dane County deputies found concealed drugs on Nigel Bond, police said.