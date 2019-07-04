Police help woman retrieve stolen bicycle, say bike registration made return possible
MADISON, Wis. - Police helped a woman get back her stolen bike on Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Officials said the woman had seen her bike locked up in the 1200 block of Spring Street. When she reported the find to police, they confirmed it was her bike by checking the registration database.
Police cut the bike lock and returned it to the woman.
"Without that registration, it's unlikely it could have been proven, at least quickly, that she was the rightful owner of the bicycle," Lt. John Radovan said in the news release.
