Police gather at Milwaukee hospital where wounded officer was taken

MILWAUKEE - There is a growing police presence at a Milwaukee hospital where an officer was taken following a shooting on the city's south side.

Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department and other suburban agencies gathered at Froedtert hospital where the officer was taken following a shooting about 9 a.m. in a residential neighborhood.

The officer was shot while executing a search warrant and that one person is in custody. There's no immediate word from police on the condition of the officer, the Journal Sentinel reported.

After the officer was conveyed to the hospital, officers gathered in a circle at the scene and bowed their heads. A briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the hospital.

