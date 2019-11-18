Police: Four teens run away after crashing stolen car into tree

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police said they received a report of four teens running away from a stolen car after they crashed it into a tree Saturday night Frisch Road.

According to an incident report, the stolen car, an Acura MDX, was driven for a block before the teens abandoned it in the roadway.

The car was stolen Saturday night from a home on Corry Street when the driver left it unlocked with the keys still inside.

