Police: Fired Salvation Army volunteer pockets cash, attempts to take kettle home

MADISON, Wis. - A charity bell ringer is facing a theft charge after police said he stole his collection bucket.

The Madison Police Department said 57-year-old Kemple Garrett Sr., of Madison, was volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer at Woodman's on Gammon Road, and took off with the donation kettle Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers made contact with Garrett at the West Transfer Point and officers took the kettle back.

According to the report, Garrett told officers he was taking it to the Salvation Army. But an employee for the charitable organization said protocol would be for the kettle to stay at the ringer's post, which was Woodman's.

In addition, the Salvation Army employee said the bell ringer should not have been able to sign out the kettle because he had just been fired for failure to show up on time.

Surveillance video showed Garrett leaving with the kettle and pocketing some of the money for the Salvation Army while he was ringing the bell.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft.

