Police: Firearm stolen during residential burglary
MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a burglary after a firearm was stolen from a home in Madison, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Union Street in reference to a residential burglary around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
Witnesses told police a young man forced entry into the home and fled on foot through backyards. A homeowner reported that a firearm had been taken during the break-in.
Police have not found the burglar despite conducting a K-9 track.
