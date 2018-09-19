Crime

Police: Firearm stolen during residential burglary

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a burglary after a firearm was stolen from a home in Madison, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Union Street in reference to a residential burglary around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. 

Witnesses told police a young man forced entry into the home and fled on foot through backyards. A homeowner reported that a firearm had been taken during the break-in. 

Police have not found the burglar despite conducting a K-9 track. 

