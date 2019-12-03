Police find van in middle of road after residential burglary

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police found a van in the middle of the road outside a residence in the 300 block of Blue Ridge Parkway which led to the discovery of a residential burglary, according to an incident report.

After finding the van, officers looked around and noticed a nearby garage door was open, and the door connecting the garage to a home was ajar, the report said. Police said they announced their presence to the family that had been sleeping inside during the time of the burglary. According to the report, the family said the garage door was accidentally left open.

Two sets of keys and a laptop were stolen, police said. The van was originally parked in the driveway behind a Mazda that was in the garage. Police said the burglars pulled the van out of the driveway and left it in the roadway so they could take the Mazda.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.