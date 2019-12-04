Police find stolen car still running, damaged in roadway

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A police officer tried making a traffic stop on a stolen Jeep Cherokee Tuesday afternoon, but the driver sped away, damaging the car in the process, according to an incident report.

Police said when the officer tried stopping the vehicle, the driver reversed at a high speed and struck a light pole. Officials said the driver then sped away. Per Madison Police Department policy, the responding officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Later, Madison police found the vehicle still running and abandoned on Windflower Way. According to the release, the passenger door was open and the rear of the vehicle was damaged.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.