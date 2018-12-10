Police find spent shell casings near report of shots fired
MADISON, Wis. - Officers recovered spent shell casings near a west Madison area where there was a report of shots fired Sunday morning, according to police.
Madison police said West District officers responded to the 2000 block of Frisch Road at about 5 a.m. after nearby residents were awakened to gunshots.
Investigators found three spent shell casings in the road, according to the report. One homeowner reported seeing two cars driving toward Raymond Road just after the gunshots were heard.
Officers didn't find any property damage or injured people, police said.
