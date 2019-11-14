BREAKING NEWS

Crime

Police fatally shoot person in Winnebago County village

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 02:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:47 PM CST

VILLAGE OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Police have fatally shot a person in the Appleton suburb of Fox Crossing.

Authorities say a Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call about a suicidal person on Thursday. After interacting with the person, authorities say both officers fired their weapons, striking him. Authorities tried to revive him, but he died at a Neenah hospital.

No officers were hurt. A gun was found at the scene.

WLUK-TV  reports the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration