Police: Drunken driver strikes car, speeds at 60+ mph down Madison street dragging bumper

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison driver is accused of hitting a vehicle in the downtown Madison area, then fleeing police and hitting a building, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said 30-year-old Quentin D. Spears Sr. is facing multiple charges after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to West Gorham Street and Wisconsin Avenue to a report of a crash. According to the report, an intoxicated driver had just run a red light and struck another car that was crossing Wisconsin Avenue on a green light.

Two people in the victim's car were hurt and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Spears drove away from the scene, dragging a front bumper.

Officers briefly pursued him before turning off their squad lights and sirens for safety reasons as Spears headed outbound on Johnson Street while operating on the wrong side of the road, and going an estimated 60 to 70 mph in a construction zone, police said.

According to the report, Spears hit several construction barrels and signs and nearly struck an oncoming pickup truck. He went off the road and striking a building in the 300 block of North Third Street.

Officers and from the Madison and Maple Bluff police departments then chased Spears on foot, according to the report. A Madison officer was just about to tackle Spears when he tripped over a sidewalk and fell to the ground. He struggled with officers before being taken into custody on multiple tentative charges.

Spears is facing tentative charges including hit-and-run, fleeing or eluding police, third-offense operating while intoxicated, resisting or obstructing police, operating while revoked and on a probation hold.

