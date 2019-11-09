Police: Driver involved in rollover crash had been shot

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a driver whose vehicle rolled over and crashed on the city's east side had been shot.

The Journal Sentinel reports the crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the gunshot wounds were serious and the driver is in critical condition at a hospital but is expected to survive.

Authorities say the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

No other details, including the gender or age of the driver, were released.



