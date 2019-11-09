Police: Driver involved in rollover crash had been shot
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a driver whose vehicle rolled over and crashed on the city's east side had been shot.
The Journal Sentinel reports the crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the gunshot wounds were serious and the driver is in critical condition at a hospital but is expected to survive.
Authorities say the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
No other details, including the gender or age of the driver, were released.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 'Remembering the Fallen': Traveling memorial wall visits Watertown for Veterans Day
- Wisconsinites use cannabis as a medicine, but research and the law are not yet on their side
- Police: Driver involved in rollover crash had been shot
- City of Madison tests parking-protected bike lane, asks for public input
- Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI, police say
- Driver of car in Manitowoc County police shooting faces charges