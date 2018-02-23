Police: Driver in crash faces repeat impaired driving, possession of heroin charges
MADISON, Wis. - A nurse administered lifesaving measures to a driver who was not breathing following a one-car West Beltline crash Thursday afternoon, police said.
The Madison Police Department said other motorists began honking horns after 25-year-old Jonathan R. Leverton-Duerst, of Monroe, stopped his car at 4:04 p.m. on the ramp from South Park Street to the West Beltline Highway.
Witnesses told police that his car accelerated quickly, left the road, entered a ditch and crashed into a fence.
The nurse was driving directly behind Leverton-Duerst and was among several who went to his aid, according to the report. She felt for a pulse and didn't find one. She pulled Leverton-Duerst from the driver's seat and onto his side. Leverton-Duerst began to turn blue and remained unresponsive. That's when she began CPR. Madison Fire paramedics arrived and took over for her.
Leverton-Duerst was revived and taken to a hospital, officials said.
Police said heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in the crashed car.
Leverton-Duerst was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while under the influence.
