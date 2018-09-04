Police doubt father of teen who died following religious fast is a minister
REEDSBURG, Wis. - A father and mother have been arrested in southern Wisconsin after their teenage son died and another child was hospitalized following what the father described as a weekslong religious fast.
Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says the father went to the police station Sunday to report the death of his 15-year-old son. When police arrived at the family's home they found the dead teen and an extremely emaciated 11-year-old boy.
The mother was also found to be emaciated.
Becker says the father told police he was a minister and that the family had started a religious fast July 19.
Becker says police do not believe the father is a minister. He says the younger boy remains hospitalized in Madison.
Previous Story
Police: Madison bank employees thwart robber, hold him until police arrive
Next Story
Marshall man arrested for 5th offense OWI with children in car, police say
Local And Regional News
- Police: Baraboo man facing charges after leading high-speed chase, crashing car
- Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say
- Person taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims
- Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Hmong community members hoping to raise $150,000 to keep Kajsiab House open