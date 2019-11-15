Police: DNA from shooting scene leads to Madison man's attempted-homicide arrest

Donald Lewis

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators were able to use DNA to arrest a suspect in an attempted homicide investigation from October, according to Madison police.

The Madison Police Department said 32-year-old Donald D. Lewis was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting outside an east Madison bar on Oct. 26.

According to the report, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Stoughton Road near Club LaMark at about 12:45 a.m. About 15 minutes later, a 36-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told police he was shot outside Club LaMark and a friend drove him to the hospital.

Police said detectives were able to obtain DNA from the shooting scene and match it to Lewis.

Lewis was taken into custody Thursday at a convenience store on Milwaukee Street, officials said. He had a handgun in a pocket at the time of his arrest. A second handgun was seized from his Dutch Mill Road home after a search warrant was served, police said.

Lewis is facing a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide related to the shooting.

Lewis was one of 10 people arrested by the violent crimes unit-led sweep Thursday, police said. Most of the others taken into custody were wanted on felony warrants.

Police said that during the sweep, an AR-15 with a pistol grip was also seized. Drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana were also seized in the sweep.

