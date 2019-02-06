Police detain 2 suspects in string of overnight robberies
MADISON, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection with a series of overnight robberies and attempted robberies, officials said.
The Madison Police Department said that just before 9 a.m., officers responded to Bottle Stop Liquors on East Washington Avenue, after a woman attempted to rob the business.
She was armed with a handgun, but fled empty-handed after an employee didn't have what she was seeking: money and cigarettes.
The would-be robber got into a getaway car driven by a man. Officers spotted it and pulled it over on Johnson Street, according to the report.
The suspects have been detained but not yet arrested.
