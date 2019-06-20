Police: Data from laptop, cellphone led to charges including exposing child to harmful material
MADISON, Wis. - A Mt. Horeb man is facing multiple felony charges related to evidence police said they found on his electronics.
The Mt. Horeb Police Department said 26-year-old Jesse B. Walker is facing five felony charges in connection with an extensive investigation involving juvenile victims.
Online court records show charges were filed against Walker on Tuesday, including three counts of exposing a child to harmful material and two counts of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor, related to an incident on Dec. 6, 2018.
Police said officers forensically examined Walker's cellphone and laptop, gathering evidence that led to the charges.
