Crime

Police: Data from laptop, cellphone led to charges including exposing child to harmful material

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Mt. Horeb man is facing multiple felony charges related to evidence police said they found on his electronics. 

The Mt. Horeb Police Department said 26-year-old Jesse B. Walker is facing five felony charges in connection with an extensive investigation involving juvenile victims. 

Online court records show charges were filed against Walker on Tuesday, including three counts of exposing a child to harmful material and two counts of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor, related to an incident on Dec. 6, 2018. 

Police said officers forensically examined Walker's cellphone and laptop, gathering evidence that led to the charges. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration