Police collect evidence after Milwaukee officer fatally shot
MILWAUKEE - Police are collecting evidence at a Milwaukee home where a police officer was fatally shot while serving a warrant.
Officers have cordoned off part of the residential neighborhood where 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Wednesday.
February 7, 2019
The 17-year police veteran was shot as members of Milwaukee's Tactical Enforcement Unit served a search warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Investigators say a 26-year-old suspect fired several rounds. He was later arrested.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales says investigators hope to wrap up their work at the scene Thursday. Rittner's autopsy also is expected to be completed Thursday.
Ritter is the third Milwaukee police officer killed on the job in the last eight months. The department had previously gone more than two decades without a line-of-duty death.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- 54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
- UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools
- Judge orders state education department to release records
- What's that boom? Cold winter temperatures cause ice quakes
- Body identified as missing Milwaukee teacher
- District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
- Cookies for sale! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is right around the corner
- 'Sand, sand, sand': City of Madison shares how to steer clear of icy sidewalks, citations
- 'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents
- Suspect in 'egregious' Langdon Street attack on probation for violent crime at time of incident
- Prison inmate describes conditions during 23-day lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution
- Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'