Police check out calls of shots fired on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police investigated after receiving several calls of shots being fired Friday night in the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue, according to an incident report.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings in the road. There were no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the report.
According to police, one caller reported seeing a dark green sports car speeding away from the area around the time of the gunshots.
