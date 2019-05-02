Police chase, arrest 3 Madison teens who stole Hummer

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Officers chased down and arrested three Madison teens who stole a Hummer Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers had tried to stop the stolen Hummer when the teens inside were driving toward Madison on Interstate 94, but they lost sight of the car. Then, as the teens drove into the city, a Madison police sergeant spotted the Hummer on East Washington Avenue.

The driver then jumped a curb and drove onto a sidewalk in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue. The teens then got out of the car and tried to run away.

Police arrested three boys ages 13, 14 and 17. The 13-year-old boy was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet due to a previous car theft.

Authorities said the 14-year-old boy was driving at the time of the crash. He had stolen credit cards and a checkbook in his pocket, according to the release.

All three teens will face tentative charges from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Hummer was stolen out of the town of Madison.

