Crime

Police catch man attempting to open ATM with crowbar at Art In, officials say

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:24 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Officers arrested David G. Arndt, a 64-year-old from Madison, around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday after seeing him trying to open an ATM with a crowbar at Art In on East Washington Avenue, police said

A release said officers established a perimeter at Art In, and when they peered inside, they could see a burglar trying to open an ATM. Police said they were able to catch him in the act since the owner of Art In could monitor real-time surveillance video at his home.

The man tried to run, but police said he was quickly cornered and taken to jail on suspicion of burglary to a building, possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration