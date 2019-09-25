Police catch man attempting to open ATM with crowbar at Art In, officials say

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Officers arrested David G. Arndt, a 64-year-old from Madison, around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday after seeing him trying to open an ATM with a crowbar at Art In on East Washington Avenue, police said

A release said officers established a perimeter at Art In, and when they peered inside, they could see a burglar trying to open an ATM. Police said they were able to catch him in the act since the owner of Art In could monitor real-time surveillance video at his home.

The man tried to run, but police said he was quickly cornered and taken to jail on suspicion of burglary to a building, possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property.

