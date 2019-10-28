Police: Burglars use garage opener to get in home, steal briefcase, purse

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Burglars were able to get inside a west Madison home Saturday and steal from the residents as they slept, police said.

Madison police said burglars were able to use a garage door opener found in an unlocked vehicle on Keating Terrace to get inside the residence on Keating Terrace at 2:10 a.m.

The unlocked vehicle was parked in the victims' driveway, according to the report. The burglars entered the home and stole a briefcase and purse.

When the victims awoke, they discovered they had been burglarized, police said. By then, someone had made several transactions on a credit card stolen in the break-in.

Surveillance images from one store where the card was used show two young men using it, the report said. They appeared to be between 12 and 15 years old.

