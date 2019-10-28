Police: Burglars use garage opener to get in home, steal briefcase, purse
MADISON, Wis. - Burglars were able to get inside a west Madison home Saturday and steal from the residents as they slept, police said.
Madison police said burglars were able to use a garage door opener found in an unlocked vehicle on Keating Terrace to get inside the residence on Keating Terrace at 2:10 a.m.
The unlocked vehicle was parked in the victims' driveway, according to the report. The burglars entered the home and stole a briefcase and purse.
When the victims awoke, they discovered they had been burglarized, police said. By then, someone had made several transactions on a credit card stolen in the break-in.
Surveillance images from one store where the card was used show two young men using it, the report said. They appeared to be between 12 and 15 years old.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Grant County officials arrest Iowa man on suspicion of ramming into deputy vehicle, possessing drugs
Next Story
Police: Car slams into SUV carrying baby; driver, passenger run away
Local And Regional News
- Badgers volleyball climbs in the rankings
- Two dead following head-on crash in Walworth County
- Two new businesses to open at Hilldale in Madison
- One man killed in two-car crash in Town of Lyons
- Arrests made in killing of Wisconsin woman in Micronesia
- Missing Madison woman found, headed to hospital, police say