Police: Burglar enters home while homeowner in bathroom, steals keys from counter

MADISON, Wis. - A north Madison resident believes his home was burglarized Monday afternoon while he was in the bathroom, and that the burglars possibly returned to commit another crime but were thwarted, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a Sachtjen Street homeowner was puzzled when he came out of the bathroom at about 3 p.m. and noticed his front door, which he knew he had closed, was now ajar.

A short time later two teens, a male and a female, knocked on his door, claiming to be looking for a dog, according to the report. After they left, the man realized the fob to his SUV was missing from the counter on which he had placed his keys.

According to police, the victim told police he believed the teens had come in while he was in the bathroom, taken his SUV and house keys, and were returning to take more items, not realizing someone was actually home.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the victim called a locksmith to his house to change all the locks. His SUV was not stolen, but he believes it would have been had he not been home at the time.

DeSpain said the homeowner voiced frustration to a responding officer about continued burglaries and car thefts that have been plaguing the city.

