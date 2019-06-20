Police believe car thieves disguise stolen vehicles with amateur paint jobs

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police believe some car thieves are attempting to disguise stolen vehicle from police detection by painting them a different color, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Authorities said a formerly bright blue 2016 Toyota RAV4 is now believed to have been spray-painted black.

The car was stolen on Tuesday in the 400 block of Milky Way after the thieves took the garage door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway. A family member spotted the masked burglar through a cracked bedroom door.

If you see a black RAV4 that does not appear to have factory paint, or to have been professionally painted, call 911. Police warned not to approach the vehicle.

