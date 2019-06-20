Police believe car thieves disguise stolen vehicles with amateur paint jobs
MADISON, Wis. - Police believe some car thieves are attempting to disguise stolen vehicle from police detection by painting them a different color, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Authorities said a formerly bright blue 2016 Toyota RAV4 is now believed to have been spray-painted black.
The car was stolen on Tuesday in the 400 block of Milky Way after the thieves took the garage door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway. A family member spotted the masked burglar through a cracked bedroom door.
If you see a black RAV4 that does not appear to have factory paint, or to have been professionally painted, call 911. Police warned not to approach the vehicle.
