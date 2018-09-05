Police: Baraboo man facing charges after leading high-speed chase, crashing car

Columbia County Records

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A Baraboo man is facing charges after he tried to run from deputies and crashed his car, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Jesse L. Forston, 27, is facing charges for fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, resisting and obstructing arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Forston could face additional charges as the investigation continues, police said.

A deputy noticed an unoccupied vehicle located on Highway 188 near East Harmon Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officials later saw the same vehicle around 2 a.m. on Richards Road, near County Highway V in the town of Lodi.

Deputies began following the suspicious vehicle and the driver attempted to evade the deputies. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Forston started a high-speed pursuit.

Forston then crashed into a tree and fled on foot at a private driveway off Red Cedar Drive in the town of Lodi. Officials took Forston into custody on Tuesday.