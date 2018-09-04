Crime

Police: Madison bank employees thwart robber, hold him until police arrive

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 03:08 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Employees at a Madison bank helped capture a would-be robber Tuesday morning, police said. 

The Madison Police Department said a man attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank on East Washington Avenue at 10:53 a.m. 

According to police, employees thwarted the robbery and held the man down as police were called to the bank. 

Investigators were processing the scene Tuesday, and the robber was taken away for questioning, according to the release. 

Police didn't identify the man. 

