Police: Madison bank employees thwart robber, hold him until police arrive
MADISON, Wis. - Employees at a Madison bank helped capture a would-be robber Tuesday morning, police said.
The Madison Police Department said a man attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank on East Washington Avenue at 10:53 a.m.
According to police, employees thwarted the robbery and held the man down as police were called to the bank.
Investigators were processing the scene Tuesday, and the robber was taken away for questioning, according to the release.
Police didn't identify the man.
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Judge grants change of plea for man an accused of attempted abduction, violent assaults
Reedsburg Police Department
Next Story
Police doubt father of teen who died following religious fast is a minister
Local And Regional News
- Police: Baraboo man facing charges after leading high-speed chase, crashing car
- Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say
- Person taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims
- Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Hmong community members hoping to raise $150,000 to keep Kajsiab House open