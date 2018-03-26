Crime

Police: Baby struck by car in east Madison parking lot

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A baby was injured on Madison's east side in a parking lot Sunday night when a car struck her, Madison police said. 

The Madison Police Department said Monday that the toddler is in stable condition after a car accidentally backed into her in the parking lot of the La Hispana Grocery on  East Washington Avenue  at 7:15 p.m.  

According to the report, the 18-month-old girl's mother had left her unattended for a couple of seconds outside of the store just as the car started to move.

Police said the driver showed no sign of impairment. Someone took the child to a hospital prior to police arriving at the scene.

