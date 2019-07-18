Police: Attempted car thief impersonates undercover officer, threatens man with knife in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A man attempted to break into a fisherman's car, impersonated an undercover officer and threatened the car's owner with a knife, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police were called to Monterey Park at 1:25 a.m. to respond to a report of an armed subject. The fisherman told police Jeremiah Kemper, 34, tried breaking into a locked vehicle that the fisherman owned.
The owner of the vehicle told police Kemper identified himself as an undercover officer multiple times and held a knife in a threatening manner.
The owner said once Kemper learned law enforcement was called, he left the area on foot.
Officers located Kemper on the Center Avenue bridge. He refused to comply with officers and kept walking away. Kemper made it to Grand Avenue before officers arrested him after a verbal argument. Police said he resisted arrest.
During transport, Kemper made repeated threats toward a Rock County judge.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak
Next Story
Recognize this minivan? Law enforcement say it's involved in life-threatening hit-and-run crash
Local And Regional News
- Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak
- Recognize this minivan? Law enforcement say it's involved in life-threatening hit-and-run crash
- Kids programs keep cool during summer heat
- Police: Attempted car thief impersonates undercover officer, threatens man with knife in Janesville
- Lone Girl embraces food side of brewing business
- Boxes holding LGBT publication repeatedly vandalized; anti-gay slurs written on magazines