Police ask public's help locating burglary suspect with 'long history' of criminal behavior

MADISON, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect who "has a long history of similar criminal behavior," according to a news release Thursday.

Madison police said the department's burglary crime unit is asking for help finding 32-year-old Carlo D. Walkes, who is wanted in connection with a car break-in Wednesday.

According to the report, detectives believe Walkes broke out the window of a car that was parked in an underground lot on North Park Street.

Police said there is also an active probation warrant out for his arrest. Walkes is a person of interest in several recent burglaries and thefts that have taken place in the West Washington Avenue and Park Street corridors.

Anyone with information on Walkes' whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Police said anyone who sees him should call 911.

