Madison man reported missing, endangered found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man reported missing and endangered was found safe Thursday, police said.
The Madison Police Department said 39-year-old Jacob A. Dreger walked away from a residential care facility on Post Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Dreger has significant medical needs and there was concern for his welfare.
Police said at about 6 p.m. Thursday that he was found.
