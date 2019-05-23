BREAKING NEWS

Madison man reported missing, endangered found safe, police say

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:44 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:34 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man reported missing and endangered was found safe Thursday, police said. 

The Madison Police Department said 39-year-old Jacob A. Dreger walked away from a residential care facility on Post Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to police, Dreger has significant medical needs and there was concern for his welfare.

Police said at about 6 p.m. Thursday that he was found. 

 

 

