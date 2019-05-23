Madison man reported missing, endangered found safe, police say

Undated photo of Jacob Dreger

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man reported missing and endangered was found safe Thursday, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 39-year-old Jacob A. Dreger walked away from a residential care facility on Post Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Dreger has significant medical needs and there was concern for his welfare.

Police said at about 6 p.m. Thursday that he was found.

