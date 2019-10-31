Police arrest suspected Milton, Janesville gas station robber

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing two Janesville gas stations at gunpoint last week.

The Janesville and Milton police departments have been investigating the robberies that took place Oct. 23 withing four hours.

Janesville police said a man entered the Stop-N-Go store on East Milwaukee Street at 11:57 p.m. and demanded money. He displayed a handgun and was given an unknown amount of money. The robber then ran away.

Janesville police said the police department received information at about 11 p.m. Wednesday that a local law enforcement agency was investigating an armed robbery in its jurisdiction. Information was relayed that the suspect in the other jurisdiction’s robbery was driving a blue Nissan Sentra.

On Thursday at about 2 p.m., an officer found a vehicle matching the description at the T.A. Express Truck Stop on the city's north side. Officers spoke to the driver and noted that he was in possession of clothing used in previous crimes.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26, was taken into custody. Police said Murn confessed to the robbery at Stop-N-Go on East Milwaukee Street and a robbery at Mulligans on Milton Avenue.

Murn is facing two tentative counts of armed robbery, Janesville police said.

Police in Milton were also investigating a gas station robbery Oct. 23 that took place less than 3 hours before the Stop-N-Go robbery.

Milton police said Murn also confessed to the Casey's General Store robbery in Milton. He faces an additional tentative charge of armed robbery in that incidents police said.

