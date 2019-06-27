'Suspect was wearing officer Hetland's handcuffs': Arrest made in killing of Racine officer

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities report an arrest in the killing of a Racine police officer who was shot while trying to stop an armed robbery.

Authorities confirmed the arrest in the death of Officer John Hetland at a news conference Thursday. The Journal Times reports authorities did not release details about the suspect.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says he hopes the arrest brings some comfort to Hetland's family.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect was picked up in Milwaukee. Hetland was off duty when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at a restaurant June 17. Officials said he jumped over the bar and confronted a masked, armed man. He was fatally shot during the response.

Authorities were offering more than $75,000 as of Monday for any tips leading to the capture and conviction of the suspect.

Hundreds of police officers paid their final respects to Hetland during his funeral and procession on Wednesday in Kenosha.

