Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison's west side

MADISON, Wis. - Police have arrested a suspect related to the afternoon shooting Thursday on Madison's west side.

Officials said the call reporting the shooting with a gunshot victim came in around 12:20 p.m. from the 1100 block of Moraine View Drive. Police were looking for a suspect who was on the run Thursday.

Officials released an update on the investigation Friday around 4 p.m., saying a suspect is in custody. Police said the arrest was made in Madison after a coordinated search effort.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time. The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

Police said the shooting was targeted and that the shooter and the victim knew each other and were in a dispute.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the leg.