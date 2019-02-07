Police to announce arrest of person in stranger assault case

Via Madison PD

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested a person in connection with a stranger attack in downtown Madison.

According to Madison police, a UW-Madison student was attacked near Langdon and Carroll streets around 3:22 a.m. Sunday.

***UPDATE***

An Arrest Has Been Made In This Case. More information to be released this afternoon from Chief Koval. https://t.co/D3NJvyH7F9 — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) February 7, 2019

Investigators said the attack seems to have been committed by someone who is a stranger to the victim. The woman was hospitalized with injuries.

Police released a surveillance photo Monday and asked for the public's help in identifying the man pictured.

A news conference with Police Chief Mike Koval is live below:

