Police to announce arrest of person in stranger assault case

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 10:25 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 02:43 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested a person in connection with a stranger attack in downtown Madison. 

According to Madison police, a UW-Madison student was attacked near Langdon and Carroll streets around 3:22 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the attack seems to have been committed by someone who is a stranger to the victim. The woman was hospitalized with injuries. 

Police released a surveillance photo Monday and asked for the public's help in identifying the man pictured. 

