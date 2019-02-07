Police to announce arrest of person in stranger assault case
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested a person in connection with a stranger attack in downtown Madison.
According to Madison police, a UW-Madison student was attacked near Langdon and Carroll streets around 3:22 a.m. Sunday.
***UPDATE***— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) February 7, 2019
An Arrest Has Been Made In This Case. More information to be released this afternoon from Chief Koval. https://t.co/D3NJvyH7F9
Investigators said the attack seems to have been committed by someone who is a stranger to the victim. The woman was hospitalized with injuries.
Police released a surveillance photo Monday and asked for the public's help in identifying the man pictured.
A news conference with Police Chief Mike Koval is live below:
