Police arrest man after he jumps into front window of bus, runs away uninjured

MADISON, Wis. - Passengers and the driver of a Madison Metro bus were startled Monday afternoon when a man ran into the road, jumped into the window of a bus and ran away, police said.

According to an incident report, the bus driver spotted the man running in traffic down the middle of the road on N. Lake Street at 3:55 p.m. When the driver stopped the bus, 32-year-old Jeffrey Jefferson jumped up, seriously damaging the front window of the bus. Jefferson ran away, seemingly uninjured, according to the report.

Police said surveillance footage helped them identify the man as someone they had dealt with earlier that day in a downtown panhandling and trespassing complaint. According to the report, Jefferson was spotted outside the Madison Public Library on Mifflin Street. He struggled with officers before being taken into custody.

Jefferson was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, damage to property, resisting/obstructing and bail jumping.

The damage to the bus is estimated to be $1,200, according to the report.

Police said the passengers on the bus were loaded onto a different bus to continue their travel.

