Police arrest 5 teens who stole car, puppy in Janesville

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Five teens were arrested Wednesday after a stolen vehicle investigation led to a foot pursuit, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were called to 2615 Milton Ave. for a "gas drive off" at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The caller followed the thieves and gave police a partial plate. Police located the car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a couple of blocks away on Milton Avenue, and learned the teens may be armed and were in a stolen car from the town of Middleton, according to the release.

The teens then stole a puppy from Furry Babies and left it inside their car while they went inside Janesville Mall. Police said the group then fled on foot in two different directions.

Following a foot chase, police arrested five teens in four different locations. One of the teens had a 9 mm handgun.

Inside the car, police found stolen property as well as several sets of car keys. The investigation into those items is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.