Police arrest 2 boys driving stolen car, connected to burglary

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested two juveniles Wednesday in connection to a stolen vehicle case and a burglary, according to a news release.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department officers spotted a stolen vehicle on Chadbourne Avenue and North Roby Street at about 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers approached the car, the two occupants tried to get away.

The two boys were later arrested by Madison police officer who were responding to an attempted burglary in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue.

Police believe the boys are connected to both the stolen auto and the burglary.

Officers are processing the vehicle and canvassing the area. Police said there is no threat to the public.

