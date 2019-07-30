Police: Armed robber makes off with victim's personal items on Buckeye Road
MADISON, Wis. - A person was robbed on Madison's east side Monday night.
The Madison Police Department said a person was on East Buckeye Road at 6:39 p.m. when the robbery happened.
The victim wasn't injured, police said. The armed robber made off with some of the victim's personal items.
There have been no arrests in the case, police said Monday night.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name
- UW police investigate theft-from-auto incidents at University Hospital
- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates 100 days in office. Here's what she's done on campaign issues.
- 911 service restored to Green Lake County area
- Sheriff: Horse, buggy roll over into ditch, 10-month-old infant among victims
- Possible 2020 redistricting, annexation coming: Survey asks how to make city govt. more accessible