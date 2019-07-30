Police: Armed robber makes off with victim's personal items on Buckeye Road

MADISON, Wis. - A person was robbed on Madison's east side Monday night.

The Madison Police Department said a person was on East Buckeye Road at 6:39 p.m. when the robbery happened.

The victim wasn't injured, police said. The armed robber made off with some of the victim's personal items.

There have been no arrests in the case, police said Monday night.

