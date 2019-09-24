Police are searching for a man following suspicious behavior in a Walmart
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson police are searching for a man after several reported incidents of him following women around in a Walmart and asking to take their picture for a modeling job, according to a Facebook post.
Authorities said they are looking for help with identifying the suspect in the images. According to the post, officers are asking anyone with information to contact 920-674-7707 with tips and mention case 2019-3414.
Police said this investigation is ongoing.
