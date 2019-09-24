Crime

Police are searching for a man following suspicious behavior in a Walmart

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 01:56 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:58 PM CDT

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson police are searching for a man after several reported incidents of him following women around in a Walmart and asking to take their picture for a modeling job, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities said they are looking for help with identifying the suspect in the images. According to the post, officers are asking anyone with information to contact 920-674-7707 with tips and mention case 2019-3414.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration