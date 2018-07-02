Crime

Police: $58K worth of heroin seized during drug probe into local drug dealings

2 men arrested in investigation

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 02:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Narcotics Task Force has arrested two men in connection with an investigation into heroin peddling in Madison, Sun Prairie and Milwaukee. 

Cory L. Alexander, 40, and Tory A. Latham, 39, are accused of bringing large quantities of heroin into the area and selling it -- in smaller amounts -- to other drug dealers, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials said they seized $58,520 worth of heroin -- 419 grams -- eight guns and more than $3,000 in cash collectively between the two men's home.

Alexander's home is on the 2300 block of Essex Drive in Sun Prairie. Latham's house is in Hazelwood Court in the Town of Madison. 

Both men are facing charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug dwelling, according to the news release. 

The investigation was conducted with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal investigation.

