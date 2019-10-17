Police: 43-year-old accused of attempted homicide for shooting estranged husband at ATM

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department has identified the woman accused of shooting her estranged husband Wednesday night.

Nova T. Suarez, 43, of Monona, is facing a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. at the Blackhawk Community Credit Union on Center Avenue.

According to the report, a 48-year-old man was shot in the face while stopped at an ATM. The victim told police he noticed a silver van approach him on the passenger side of his vehicle. The victim identified the driver of the van as his estranged wife. The victim heard a shot and realized he had been shot. He was able to run to a nearby gas station, where witnesses called for help.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Department took Suarez into custody at about 6 a.m., Janesville police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636,or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 app using a cellphone.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.